Anuel left the past behind. Although his millions of followers longed for the Puerto Rican singer to marry Karol G, for having been one of the strongest couples in the music industry, both urban artists ended their three-year relationship in July 2021, they remained as friends and now each you work on your own.

Recently, Emmanuel Gazmey, better known as Anuel, gave an interview to Telemundo’s program Al Rojo Vivo, where he talked about his private life and revealed that he has a new relationship with the singer and dancer Yailin La Más Viral, and for this reason he no longer you want to comment more about your ex-partner.

Anuel’s fans are dissatisfied with the singer’s new partner. Photo: Anuel/Instagram

Today, the interpreter of “Keii” posted a video on his Instagram account where he is seen with his new partner kissing and with the following description: “Let them talk all the sh*t they want…. I will never leave you alone!” he exclaimed. Quickly, the publication was filled with divided likes and comments, where several followers and artists showed their support, while others did not approve.

Anuel asks that he no longer be romantically associated with Karol G

The reggaeton player is grateful for having had a romantic stage with the Colombian Karol G, who is one of the greatest female exponents in the urban genre, however, now Anuel comments that he is happy to start a new relationship. He took advantage of the Telemundo cameras to make his message clear.

“That is past, I have a new relationship. You are in the networks, you have seen it. You are talking a lot about Karol, disrespecting the baby ”, he told the presenter of Al Rojo Vivo, specifying that he did not like to comment on his private life, but that he was in love and happy.

Anuel: Who is your new partner?

The urban singer fell in love with an artist who is in the same field, and now they both look very much in love. His stage name is Yailin The Most Viral; she is 20 years old, she is a singer, dancer and influencer. On her Instagram account, she shows her new projects and hers day by day, and maintains more than a million followers.

She is an artist on the rise. Jorge Guillermo Diaz, his real name, has 195,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and has been well received with his recent musical themes. One of the last was “Eso Da Pa To”, together with the Dominican Shadow Blow.

Anuel shouts his love for the Dominican singer. Photo: Yailin the most viral/Instagram

Despite criticism from fans of Anuel, the artist’s new partner is more in love than ever. A few days ago, the rapper even prepared a surprise for Yailin, who moments later posted it on her social media.