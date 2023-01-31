“Il Domani” against Giorgia Meloni on the Cospito case. Wrath of Brothers of Italy

Tomorrow send it to the beast Brothers of Italy. “Meloni is ready to let the anarchist Cospito die in prison”, this is the title of today’s front page, Tuesday 31 January, of the newspaper published by Carlo DeBenedetti and directed by Stephen Feltri.

The article, in the margin of the transfer of Alfred Cospito to the Opera prison, immediately aroused controversy by the exponents of the Centre-right.

“Extremely serious the headline slammed on the front page of the newspaper ‘Tomorrow‘ today,” he comments Lucio Malangroup leader of Brothers of Italy in the Senate. “Write ‘the President Meloni is ready to let Cospito die in prison not only is it clearly false, but it is also indicating a target for terrorists and exalted people. The line of the government’s firmness, especially after the violent acts committed by anarchist groups, is shared by almost all political forces. Furthermore, the Prime Minister does not have the power to put anyone in prison or release them”.

The Deputy Minister of Justice also breaks the silence Francesco Paolo Sisto that, guest of Omnibus on A7, can only define the title as “unacceptable”. “It has no justification in fact, that title, nobody wants to kill Cospitoalso because we are awaiting a decision from the judiciary, without forgetting that on the 41-bis the decision was made by Cartabia. Let’s talk about a person, however, who after having legs Adinolfi he announced his intention to continue and made a call to arms, never denied. But no one wants her death, let alone his martyrdom, “he thunders Sixtus.

And, again, to express his disappointment is also the deputy of Brothers of Italy Sara Kelany. “The newspaper Tomorrow today it touches the bottom of hatred and irresponsibility. The title “Meloni is ready to let the anarchist Cospito die in prison” is a disgusting work of falsifying reality and inciting anarchist terrorists to act against the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Not even the director’s ideological fanaticism Stephen Feltri and of the publisher Charles DeBenedetti can justify such dangerous and cowardly behavior. Solidarity with the president Melonsto the friend Georgiafor this disgusting attack which exposes it to concrete dangers for not wanting to bow to the ‘state-terrorist negotiation’ desired by the worst left”, he declares Kelany.

