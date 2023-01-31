Pakistani authorities They raised the death toll to 93 this Tuesday and more than 150 the wounded, mostly police officers, after the suicide attack committed on January 30 at a mosque in northwest Pakistan, one of the worst attacks against the security forces in this country.

“The number of deaths in the explosion has reached 93,” Asim Khan, spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in the city of Peshawar, where the attack occurred, told EFE, while fifty of the more than 150 injured continue to be treated in the hospital, some of them in critical condition.

The number of victims has been increasing in recent hours as cleanup and rescue operations at the attack site progress.. After more than 20 hours of work, the forces continue to manually remove rubble with suspicions that there could be even more bodies under the ruins.

The attack took place around noon at a mosque in the Police Lines area, a residential and training center for police officers, which explains the high number of victims within this body. More than 300 worshipers were in the compound offering their usual afternoon prayers when the suicide bomber detonated the explosives, blowing off the roof of the mosque.

“We cannot use heavy machinery because we have to take into account the sanctity of any martyr or wounded who may be under the rubble,” Peshawar rescue services spokesman Bilal Faizi told EFE.

The security forces held the funeral services for 27 of the officers killed in the attack, discharged with honors by the Peshawar police, on January 30, in coffins draped with the Pakistani flag and wreaths.

Rescue teams attend to the explosion at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The magnitude of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by the deep feeling of mourning

Although the message on a Twitter account associated with Pakistani Taliban commander Mohmand claimed responsibility for the attack, the veracity of this claim has not been independently corroborated.

In addition, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the main Pakistani Taliban group, categorically denied its involvement in the attack on a sacred space, an action that would go against the rules of the terrorist group.

“Regarding the Peshawar incident, we deem it necessary to clarify that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident,” the fundamentalist group’s spokesman, Muhammed Khurasanirta, said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, any action in mosques, madrasas or Koranic schools, funerals and other holy places is a punishable offence.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir visited Peshawar after the attack to visit the wounded and review on the spot the security situation in the region which has seen a dramatic increase in attacks in the last year.

“The magnitude of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by the deep sense of mourning, ”the prime minister said on Twitter after his visit.

“I have no doubt that terrorism is our main national security challenge.”, he added.

Terrorist attacks and insurgent attacks have increased in recent months in Pakistan after several years of relative calm, largely due to the resurgence of the TTP.

The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group has also carried out attacks in the past in Pakistan.one of the worst in 2018 against a rally in Balochistan, which caused 128 deaths and 122 injuries.

Attacks began to decline in 2014 following a crackdown by Pakistani authorities, but signs of a resurgence are becoming clearer as relations between Pakistan and an Afghanistan under the interim rule of the Taliban, which seized power in Iraq, worsen. August 2021.

