Beyond the simple function of serving as a digital cover letter, the final purpose of a corporate website is to clearly and persuasively transmit the organization’s value proposition, encouraging the user to take the next step in their relationship with the company. . It is the first contact, the first impression and often the first filter with which a company faces its potential clients, partners or employees. But what makes a corporate website a truly effective tool?

The answer lies not in a single factor, but in the combination of key elements such as functionality, design and strategy. A good website not only informs; It connects emotionally, guides the user towards a clear objective and accurately reflects the values ​​of the company it represents. For this reason, “it must reflect, not only what the company is, but what it aspires to be. Every detail, from the colors to the message, contributes to creating an experience that inspires trust and differentiates the brand,” says Ernesto del Valle Martín, professor of the Master’s Degree in User Experience Design (UX) at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR).

Emphasizing this idea further, Fernando Rivero, advisor to the Spanish Marketing Association and CEO of the digital marketing consulting agency Ditrendia, explains that, from a business perspective, a corporate website can be considered ‘good’ only if it meets the objectives. specific for which it was conceived. According to their analysis, a website will be good to the extent that it achieves its objectives, but makes it easier for the user to do what they want simply and quickly. This is because the company’s goals do not always coincide with the user’s needs. For this reason, it is crucial to achieve an adequate balance between both interests.

In order to make an assessment that is as objective as possible, it is crucial to analyze various criteria and consider the variety of rankings available, since each one uses different methodologies and approaches. An example is Iberdrola, which has recently been recognized as the best corporate website in Spain according to the consulting firm Comprend. The fundamental thing, in the opinion of Fernando Rivero, is to know the criteria that are followed to know if the classification is made in an objective and impartial manner. It is about identifying what is measured, what weight is assigned to it and how it relates to the company’s objectives. In this case, it is necessary to differentiate between the corporate website evaluated in the ranking, www.iberdrola.com, aimed at providing institutional information, and its commercial website, www.iberdrola.es, designed to serve the consumer public, since the results obtained They may vary depending on the type of platform evaluated. When analyzing the detailed technical ratings provided by tools such as Website Grader, we observe that Iberdrola obtains a rating of 64 points, while Repsol, which occupies second place in Comprend’s ranking, achieves a score of 73. This shows how, despite Despite the differences in evaluations, the performance of each platform varies depending on its specific objectives and characteristics.









Functionality

Functionality is also one of the key pillars in this process: a website must load quickly, adapt to any device and offer a fluid browsing experience. However, this is not enough. To stand out, the design must be visually appealing and consistent with the brand identity, while the strategy must translate business objectives into tangible results. In this sense, each corporate website is a tailored suit: if a company seeks to sell, its website will be successful to the extent that it drives sales. If the objective is to attract talent, it will be effective if it attracts the best candidates.

And yet, many companies, even the largest ones, fall into basic mistakes: generic messages, outdated interfaces and the false expectation that the user will spend time on them just because. In reality, studies show that a website has between 7 and 10 seconds to demonstrate its value before a visitor decides to leave it. In this short window, every element counts: from visual design to message clarity, loading speed and security.

Each sector has its own needs and priorities when we talk about web design, and these can vary greatly, explains Rodrigo Pérez, international marketing director at GoDaddy. For example, in the financial sector, the most important thing is to convey security and trust. This is achieved with sober designs, clear texts and visual elements that reinforce transparency, such as security seals and specific figures.

On the other hand, del Valle points out that more than the sector, perhaps it depends on the type of functionalities. “For example, an online store, where purchasing decisions are made, payments are made and personal data is entered, should meet higher standards than a purely informational website, especially in terms of security.”

The world of retail and e-commerce revolves around converting visitors into customers, so they need attractive and functional designs. Elements such as product catalogs, search filters, customer reviews and fast loading times are essential to not lose anyone in the process, Pérez says. In areas such as education or health, websites have a special challenge: serving different audiences, such as students, patients or researchers. This means that navigation must be segmented, the content well organized and the design designed to be accessible, intuitive and comfortable for people of all ages and digital levels. Finally, technology companies usually shine for their capacity for innovation. Its pages reflect this with interactive tools, dynamic graphics and a clean design that projects modernity and avant-garde.

Deciding factors

Factors such as visual identity, intuitive navigation and a clear message are key when converting. An attractive and functional design, along with relevant content, builds trust and makes it easier for users to find what they are looking for. In addition, good structure and usability reduce user frustration and significantly improve their web experience. A/B tests also allow you to experiment with different versions and identify which elements – design, messages, call-to-action colors, form length, etc. – generate the most conversions. Related to these A/B tests and the design and content we find behavioral economics and behavioral design, which offer us key information to understand and ‘influence’ user decisions. Likewise, designing a website that considers psychological, emotional and cultural factors can increase the effectiveness of the conversion. In the end, Rivero concludes, “it all depends on the type of audience you are addressing, therefore, it is necessary to test what works best with each audience.”