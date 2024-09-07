Starovoit: Ministry of Transport supports construction of bridge across Aldan in Yakutia

The head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, Roman Starovoit, spoke in favor of building a bridge across the Aldan River, which will ensure safe traffic between Yakutia and the Magadan Region. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

At the moment, a project to build a bridge across the Lena River in the Yakutsk region is being implemented in Yakutia. According to the minister, one bridge will not be enough and we need to look ahead.

“The next bridge along the federal highway “Kolyma” is across Aldan, it will also be in demand,” he emphasized. The head of the department added that it could be used, among other things, for winter delivery and safe movement of cars from Yakutia to Magadan Oblast and back.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Ministry of Transport, at the request of Yakutia, will consider the possibility of moving the financing of the construction of the bridge across the Lena from the state budget to an earlier date.