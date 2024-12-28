The Firefighters rescue their partner and a group of four people who were also in the Besiberri massif

A 52-year-old hiker died this Saturday after falling down a slope of about 100 meters in Vilaller (Lérida). It was around ten in the morning when the Generalitat Firefighters received the alert about the accident, in the south of the Besiberri massif.

To try to rescue the man, the Emergency helicopter has been activated with a joint team from the Special Actions Group (GRAE) and the doctor from the Medical Emergency System (SEM), who have accessed the scene of the accident and have been able to locate the victim.

A resident of les Franqueses del Vallès, who had traumas of varying severity. Despite their efforts, emergency personnel have not been able to do anything to save his life.

Shortly after, the members of the GRAE proceeded to evacuate both the companion of the injured hiker and another group of four people who were in the same area, all unharmed.









For its part, the Mossos d’Esquadra has activated five patrols and the Mountain Intervention Unit (UIM), which has taken charge of the reports and has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the event.