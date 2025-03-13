

He Real Betis will be in the quarterfinals of the Conference League After eliminating this Thursday at Vitoria de Guimaraes by winning 0-4 in the second leg of the eighth tie. The Verdiblanco team will face the next crossing of the tournament against Jagiellonia. 27 years later, Betis is again in the quarterfinals of a continental competition.

Until today you had to go back to the Season 97-98. The Verdiblanco team, then trained by Luis Aragonésreached the quarterfinals of the already missing Golment from Europe. In March 1998, Betis was eliminated by the Chelsea. The London team won the two crossing meetings. 1-2 in the first leg and 3-1 in the return.

In that competition, the Verdiblanco team had eliminated before Vasutas Budapest in the first tie (triumphs in both games 2-0 and 0-2) and Copenhagen in the round of 16 (won the first leg by 2-0 and tied in the turn 1-1). Betis finished that season the First Division Championship in the eighth position of the classification and in the following course he played the UEFA Cup.

The 1998 was the second time when Betis reached the quarterfinals of a European competition. The previous one had also taken place in the Recopa, specifically in the 77-78 edition. The Verdiblanco team was eliminated at the crossroads with the Moscow dynamo after the tie in Heliopolis in the first leg (0-0) and the defeat in the return (3-0).