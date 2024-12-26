

12/25/2024



Updated at 9:09 p.m.





A 72-year-old man died this Wednesday after an accident with a tractor in the Córdoba town of Pozoblancoas reported by the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecem) 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Board.

He Health Emergency Center 061 requested 112 after 1:00 p.m. to activate the Civil Guard for a person who died at kilometer 11 of the El Obejuelo road due to an accident with a tractor.

Initially the death of a women 69 years old, but it has been rectified. She did have to be treated for an anxiety crisis after the accident and her tragic end.

In addition to the health services, troops from the Civil Guard who reported that it was a domestic accident, of which no further information has been released. The health services at the scene confirmed the death of the man after receiving assistance.