From: Yekaterina Yalunina

After a meeting with right-wing extremist groups in a villa in Potsdam, the CDU plans to call on the committee of Wilhelm Wilderink, the owner of the property.

Berlin – Wilhelm Wilderink, a member of the Potsdam CDU district executive, is the owner of the “Villa Adlon”. His property has been attracting unwanted attention in recent weeks. Right-wing extremists, including politicians and entrepreneurs, gathered there for a meeting with the aim of developing a strategy for expelling people with a migrant background. The CDU district association has now announced that it will initiate party exclusion proceedings. The district executive is pushing for Wilderink to leave the party. Wilderink has not yet issued a statement on the threatened sanctions German press agency reported.

Wilderink should be given the opportunity to voluntarily resign from the CDU by next Monday (February 5th). According to the CDU, there is currently no declaration of withdrawal. In a letter to acquaintances and business partners, Wilderink downplayed the meeting. He said that the meeting was not about planning strategies, but rather about raising funds for social media projects. He contradicted reports of a “crude mix” of right-wing extremists and right-wing AfD supporters and described the audience as “rather intellectual and liberal,” reported the Mirror.

In the letter Wilderink referred to Corrective, that Media company, that the meeting revealed, as a “rabider” and accused the press of wanting to create an opinion for an AfD ban. His recommendation instead: the extreme right-wing station Kontraffunk as a supposedly better source of information. AfD politician Björn Höcke also likes to refer to the station.

The district chairman of the CDU Potsdam, Steeven Breetz, emphasized that taking part in a meeting with right-wing extremists violated the principles of the CDU. If there is no declaration of resignation by Monday, a party expulsion process will be initiated, explained the district chairman

The background to the scandal are reports of a meeting of extreme right-wing parties in November in Potsdam corrective, which was also attended by AfD politicians, neo-Nazis, financially strong entrepreneurs, as well as members of the CDU and the “Union of Values”. Their goal was to plan the expulsion of millions of people from Germany. This was specifically about asylum seekers, people with residence status and Germans who were “not assimilated”. Corrective. (Jek)