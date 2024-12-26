Although it may not seem like it, Netflix wants to continue playing with you. The red platform is putting into practice a risky strategy with its most precious products: that of keeping the audience in suspense. Even at risk, as has happened with Stranger Thingsof losing its momentum with a premiere, that of its last season, so late. With The Squid Game, Netflix has been able to wait. This December 26 The second season of The squid game.

Its first batch of episodes arrived in 2021 and remains, to this day, the most viewed series in Netflix history. Not even Shonda Rhimes with The Bridgertonsnor Ryan Murphy with The Jeffrey Dahmer Story They have been able to take the crown from him. The one who came closest was Tim Burton, whose series Wednesday It exceeded 250 million viewers. Still far, however, from those achieved by The squid game. Will the second installment be up to par?

Still from ‘The Squid Game’ Cinemania

‘The Squid Game’, season 2: synopsis

Three years have passed, too, within The squid game. Since then, Gi-hun’s victory no longer has the flavor of yesteryear. The famous contestant number 456 decides that he will not travel to the United States. Instead, he will re-enter his name among the pool of new players.

However, now their goal is not to get the millions of won that make up the reward, but to end the game forever. Besides, Gi-hun hopes to take revenge on the Leader, and he has a very valuable ally: the brother of the Leader himself, who works as a police officer and also wants to put an end to the entertainment of his despotic family.

‘The squid game’ Cinemania

The Leader, however, accepts the order and decides to play with his new rival. Of course, he first warns him that nothing he does will stop the game. The society he hopes to save from this sadistic pastime will defend him with all its might if, with him, the wild hope of one day being a billionaire prevails.

The insatiable power of capitalism does not even forgive the creator of this satire. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up on an interview for the BBCin which he has not hidden his main motivation to resume The squid game: They paid him a lot. And the filming experience with the first one was not entirely satisfactory: he lost several teeth and, as he explains, he did not gain much.

“Doing a second season would help me offset the expenses,” he responds. And, in case it is not clear enough, when asked why he has decided to direct new episodes, he answers: “For money.” There is already a third season on the way, which will premiere throughout 2025.





