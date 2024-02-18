Routine, work pressure, personal relationships and other factors can cause stress; However, there is an excellent way to relieve this discomfort and it is about traveling. Here is a list of the best destinations to rest your mind.

These destinations are ideal to get away from stress as they stand out for their ability to offer a truly relaxing experience; Not only are they aesthetically beautiful, but they are also imbued with a serene atmosphere that invites rest and reflection.

Recently the “slow travel”, which consists of taking calm trips to enjoy each experience and relax, which is why it includes places where life is not hectic and allows you to truly rest.

Here is a list of the ideal destinations to rest your mind and forget about stress without having to leave Mexico:

Tulum

With its impressive white sand beaches and turquoise waters, Tulum It is not only a visual paradise, but also a refuge for personal well-being. Beyond water activities, this destination is becoming an epicenter of “slow living”, where life is enjoyed calmly and inner reconnection is encouraged.

Ancient rituals like the temazcal, a steam bath with medicinal herbs, offer a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture and spirituality of the region. The practice of yoga and meditation facing the sea adds a touch of serenity, making Tulum an ideal destination for a revitalizing break.

Tepoztlan

Nestled between mountains, Tepoztlan offers a serene escape for those seeking inner peace. With an abundance of spaces for massages and meditation, such as the renowned Hostal de la Luz, designated as a “Place of World Peace” by the Dalai Lama.

Tepoztlán (Photo: Viva Aerobus)

Activities such as yoga and tai-chi are intertwined with the tranquil atmosphere of this place, creating an environment conducive to rest and introspection.

Chapala

Along the picturesque Lake Chapala in Jalisco, There are refuges dedicated to well-being that offer everything from crystal therapies to beauty rituals.

Chapala (Photo: Chapala.com)

Places like Monte Coxala, Lago Boutique Hotel and Chante Spa Hotel stand out for their focus on holistic healing and connection with nature, providing visitors with a rejuvenating experience for body and soul.

Yucatan

in the mystic Yucatan Peninsulacenotes offer an oasis of serenity where you can reconnect with the very essence of the earth.

Cenote in Yucatán (Photo: File)

We recommend staying at the historic henequen haciendas, which not only offer luxurious accommodations, but also purification and healing rituals inspired by ancient Mayan traditions. Here, the connection between mind, body and spirit is restored in harmony with nature.

San Miguel de Allende

ANDl Sanctuary of Atotonilco in San Miguel de Allende It has become a haven for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. With hot spring concept parks and a variety of spa services, this charming colonial town offers a comprehensive wellness experience.

San Miguel de Allende (Photo: State of Guanajuato)

From massages to reflexology, every corner of San Miguel de Allende invites travelers to immerse themselves in tranquility and self-care.