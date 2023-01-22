serrano heart is about to celebrate its 30 years, on Saturday, February 4. During that time, great cumbia artists have passed through its ranks, such as the singers Edita Guerrero, Estrella Torres or Lesly Águila; also male voices like those of Edu Baluarte, Jorge Chapa, Frank Ríos, to name a few. Likewise, they have a large repertoire of entertainers who have managed to win the affection of the public, whom they had to entertain during the long days of presentations.

Here, a recount of the entertainers who went through ‘The happiest heart in Peru’.

Daniel Daniel

The current animator of Corazón Serrano, Daniel Daniel, He was born in the town of Végueta (Huaura, Lima). He is an audiovisual communicator by profession. In an interview for Luis Peña’s podcast on YouTube, he said that his first approach to animation occurred at the age of 17, when a friend from his neighborhood asked him for help in presenting his group. Later, he was summoned by the group Chachapoyas storm and then went to Queens of Cumbia.

Later, the Papillón Orchestra would come, in which he popularized the phrase “For whom, who, who” . However, he points out that this is not his authorship and that he took it from an Ecuadorian group. “It fell at the exact moment, when songs like ‘i will get drunk‘ Y ‘mermaid body‘ were growing up and the phrase fit well. If it had been at another time, it would not have worked,” she stated.

Dani Daniel also had a brief stint with Zafiro Sensual and, later, would join Corazón Serrano in March 2020.

Max Aguirre

The previous animator of Corazón Serrano, Max Aguirre, was born in the district of Bellavista (Sullana, Piura). Despite the fact that at the age of 14 he became interested in locution, he ended up graduating as a primary school and physical education teacher.

His first big break as an entertainer was in the Mallanep International Orchestra. continued on Sensual Kiss and Sensual Magic. When he auditioned for Corazón Serrano, he was not chosen. “I don’t know what happened to the casting winner, but a friend from the group told me that he had thought of me, that I should prepare a little more.” He retested along with another candidate. After two hours, he was selected.

Max Aguirre worked at Corazón Serrano for three years, from 2017 to 2020. When his contract ended, they explained to him that they would bet on another talent. “It was a mutual agreement (…) that he does not belong to the orchestra, it does not mean that the friendship has cracked . On the contrary, we remain very good friends, ”she concluded.

raphael street

In 1989, during his third year of high school, raphael street he began to make his first steps as an entertainer. Later, he took courses in oratory and radio locution. His first experience as an entertainer was in a hamlet in Morropón, in a place called La Laguna, so long ago that he does not remember the date, as he indicated in an interview for the YouTube channel Contra Reloj Música. Later, he became an animator of the Piura Boy’s Orchestra.

Curiously, he had never heard of Corazón Serrano when he was asked to go with them. She worked as a duo with Julio Garavito. “He had a greater reach to the public” he confessed.

In December 2010, Rafael Calle resigned from Corazón Serrano in order to put together his own musical project, Kombo King Orchestra, which is currently inactive. Years later, he arrived at El Encanto de Corazón and, from there, to They are from Rios.

Luis ‘Gato’ Bazán’s nephew (Harmony 10), Yefri Chunga, was Rafael Calle’s first choice to replace him at Corazón Serrano. Something that did happen, but not immediately.

He joined the group in 2014 and, three years later, in 2017, Yefri Chunga announced his departure for personal reasons. This after being accused of assaulting three young people. Then, in 2018, he made the news again due to a traffic accident, which resulted in two people being injured.

At the labor level, he continued animating orchestras such as Sensual Sapphire, The Cumbiambera Caravan Y The Only Tropical. Currently, he is making presentations with the Wind Group, of the Yactayo Rufino brothers.

Julio Garavito

Julio Garavito He was the first animator of Corazón Serrano. Born in Piura ‘The city of eternal heat’. He tried to overcome his shyness by joining the Amigos de Cristo youth oratory group, which belongs to the parish in his neighborhood. However, his opportunity came when he was an assistant to the group Sound Mejia Turbo Stereo. In a fifteen-year-old the entertainer was missing and he was pushed to take the microphone. “From that moment to this day, no one stops me talking. I keep talking” he told in an interview with Luis Peña.

He came to Corazón Serrano by a neighbor, a fellow countryman of the Guerrero Neyra brothers, who gave him a cassette with the group’s songs (before its current name), so that he could play it on Radio Superior, where he was a presenter.

Julio Garavito began to rehearse with them and make his first attempts at guapear (release phrases during the intervals of the music). According to what he said, the group began to play with the theme “My desk” Y “Broken wings”the song that was his boom —was almost discarded for his first production, since it was considered, at the last minute, as filler.