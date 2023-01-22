Bad news for FC Juárez prior to the third day of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament, since two of its main players in its tactical scheme will not be able to see action against Tuzos del Pachuca.

The injured players in the border team are Mauro Laínez and Javier Salas, who will have a recovery subject to evolution and will miss Matchday 3.

Mauro Lainez suffered a traumatic arthralgia in the joint of the first toe of his right foot. On the other hand, Javier Salas suffered a sprain medial collateral ligament of the right knee. The recovery of both players will take place according to the evolution of the injuries.

In addition to these two casualties for the third day, Juárez will no longer have within its ranks Darwin Machisa player who is officially a new element of Villarreal in the Spanish league this season.

The Venezuelan signed a contract that will end on June 30, 2026, which will have the player for a total of three seasons with the club.

The Braves team has lost one game and won one, the last one added the three points against Tijuana, while they lost against Pumas on Matchday 1. For Matchday 4 they will receive the Chivas team, to later visit Mazatlán in the date 5.