Miami, Florida.- The Grand finale, Argentina vs Colombiaof the 2024 Copa América, started late in the Hard Rock Stadium due to the commotion that arose outside the premises.

Hours before the match, some fans, most of them Colombiansdisturbed the order in the Miami Dolphins Stadium for trying to force their way into the venue for the decisive match.

The security of the building was overwhelmed by the number of people. Seeing that they could not stop the infiltrators, in order to avoid a more serious incident they began to attack the access doors.

All those who followed the procedure of showing their ticket for the final, in the stands of the Hard Rock Stadium were waiting for the match, as were members of the media, including Miguel Layún.

He former player of Club Américawho began a new facet as a sports analyst with TUDN, found himself in the broadcast booth for the final of the continental tournament.

When things seemed to be returning to normal, the former national team player He railed against the America Cup for not thinking about the safety of the Argentine and Colombian fans.

“This is a real piece of shit. It can’t be that they don’t care about people’s safety, damn it! They opened the doors without checking tickets, there are no longer any corridors through which people can exit, I hope this doesn’t end badly,” he said. ‘X’.

The newsletter of the Conmebol He only reminded that attendees who do not have a ticket They cannot enter the stadium, in addition to the rescheduling of the Grand finale Argentina-Colombia.

«We inform that people who do not have tickets will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Only those who have tickets “Acquired tickets will be able to enter once the accesses are enabled again,” published the Confederation of South America.

