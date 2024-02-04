Melissa Klug marked the beginning of a new decade in his life with a celebration that will remain engraved in the memories of all those present. Surrounded by friends, family and entertainment figures, the businesswoman welcomed her 40th birthday with a party that featured an outstanding performance by the orchestra of Brian Torrescurrent partner of his daughter Samahara Lobatón, and three other salsa orchestras.

The night was full of emotion, music and dance, and reflected Klug's resilient and festive spirit. Amid rumors and speculation about her personal life, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' chose to focus on the positive, surrounding herself with those who truly matter. The absence of Jesus Boat, with whom she had a four-year relationship, did not dampen the spirit of the party; On the contrary, it served to underline the message of self-affirmation and renewal that Klug wished to convey at this important event.

What did Melissa Klug say on her birthday?

During the celebration, Melissa He shared a few words with his guests and thanked them for their presence and unconditional support. She emphasized the importance of moving forward, never looking back, and pursuing personal happiness above all else. With a voice full of emotion, but also determination, Klug made it clear that this new chapter of his life will be focused on his personal and professional growth, and that he will leave difficult times behind.

In addition, he also shared a message with all his followers on social networks: “And 40 has arrived! Happy birthday to me. Nobody takes away from me what I danced and what I fought for. Here's to my new 20s,” reads his post on Instagram.

Melissa Klug speaks out on social media for her birthday. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

What did Jesús Barco say to Melissa Klug for her birthday?

Despite his absence at the party, Jesús Barco did not miss the opportunity to congratulate Melissa through social networks. With a message full of good wishes, Barco thanked Klug for the moments shared and wished him the best in his new stage.

“Happy birthday to you, you deserve the whole world, I tell you that today you enjoy your day as you only know how to do, I wish you many more years of life and good health so that you continue to pay attention as you do with my daughter, thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift of my life, and may God fill you with many blessings. Simply, thank you for being who you are, you deserve the best in the world. Thank you for everything, beautiful,” said the young soccer player.

Jesús Barco and Melissa Klug are no longer a couple. Photo: Instagram/Jesús Barco

Who attended Melissa Klug's birthday?

The guest list included entertainment personalities, close friends and family. The presence of Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón stood out, who joined the celebration with enthusiasm. On her social networks, she is also seen with one of her best friends: Evelyn Vela. The diversity of attendees demonstrated the wide circle of affection and admiration that Klug has cultivated over the years. Thus his birthday became a true gathering of loved ones.

