ALL READY GENTLEMEN! 🤩

🗣️|; TV Azteca will broadcast the Tigres vs America match this Wednesday on open TV, without a doubt this match is one of the most attractive in recent times, a duel of the most champions of recent years.

TOGETHER FOR THE NINTH! 👏🏼… pic.twitter.com/KOtPNd34UO

— TigrePaunovic (@TigrePaunovic) July 14, 2024