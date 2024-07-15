One of the most striking duels of the first double day of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis he Tigers against America in it University Stadiumthis Wednesday, July 17 for Matchday 3, where the felines will seek to take advantage of their home-field situation to be able to end the malaria they have against the current champion, as they have added more than ten matches without being able to beat them. Simply, of the last five matches between them, three have been victories for those from Coapa and two draws.
Now, it should be remembered that as of this semester, the felines left behind their link with Televisa for universe a TV Aztecaso to see this match, you will have to tune in Aztec 7. Also, the streaming signal will be through the official website of TV Aztecaapart from that you can also observe it from the app of Aztec Sports.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#streaming #platform #Tigres #América #A2024 #broadcast
Leave a Reply