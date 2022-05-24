Gerhard Schröder decided not to be nominated for the supervisory board of the Russian gas company. He already did that “a long time ago”, writes the former chancellor. The group had previously reaffirmed its nomination.

Dhe former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) has decided not to be nominated for the supervisory board of the Russian gas company Gazprom. The controversial former Chancellor wrote on LinkedIn on Tuesday evening. Accordingly, he had already renounced the nomination “a long time ago” and also informed the company about it. “In this respect, I am surprised at the reports that have come out today that are different,” Schröder continues.

The gas company had previously reaffirmed Schröder’s nomination from February. Schröder has been criticized because he is a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is the driving force behind the attack on Ukraine.

Schröder gave up his position on the supervisory board of the Russian energy company Rosneft last week. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously expressed the wish that Schröder should resign his mandate. The 78-year-old had been accused across party lines of filling high-paying positions in Russian state-owned companies, while the European Union was trying to impose sanctions on the Russian economy in order to help Ukraine in this way.

Because of his commitment to Russia, Schröder also lost the privileges previously granted to former chancellors. The Budget Committee of the Bundestag decided last week that Schröder’s office, which last had four employees, will be closed. The European Parliament wants to put Schröder on the list of sanctions against oligarchs.