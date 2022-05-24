moved. This May 24, raphy pina He broke down in tears after hearing his sentence of 3 years and 5 months (41 months in total) for the crime of illegal possession of firearms. After this unfortunate news, the successful music producer said goodbye to all his followers.

Through his social networks, the owner of the production company Pina Records addressed his fans with a heartfelt message in which he asked them to pray for him at this difficult time he has to face.

“!I love you so much! See you soon. Thank you for your prayers!” reads the publication made by the businessman on his Instagram.

What did Raphy Pina say before hearing his sentence?

From a federal court in Puerto Rico, Raphy Pina appeared before Judge Francisco Besosa and expressed his last words in search of freedom. According to the Univisión portal, the businessman broke down while offering his message.

“Today I face the most difficult situation that a human being can face: losing my freedom,” he said crying in front of the authority. He also added that “before many today, I have a tarnished reputation.”

“I ask you with great respect to allow me to return to my family, who are waiting for me, who are waiting for their father to return with them. And the woman I love too,” she added, her voice cracking.

“Let me see my daughter (Vida Isabelle) learn to walk. To my children, I love you until I stop breathing. To my wife and all my relatives, thank you”, concluded.

Raphy Pina is not entitled to bail and must surrender to the authorities

Raphy Pina must surrender to the authorities this Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. According to the newspaper El Nuevo Día, the music producer cannot be released on bail; however, he must pay a $150,000 penalty and spend three years on probation after leaving prison.