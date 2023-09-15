The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), belonging to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, warns those intolerant or allergic to milk of the absence of precautionary labeling of traces of milk in seven lots of canes filled with Dulcesol cocoa from Spain. .

As a precautionary measure, Aesan recommends those people with an allergy or intolerance to milk who may have the aforementioned product in their homes to refrain from consuming it. However, the intake of this product does not carry any risk for the rest of the population.

Aesan was made aware of this absence through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), from an alert notification sent by the health authorities of the Valencian Community. Likewise, the information sent is the result of the self-control of the company itself, which reported the incident to the competent authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order not to make unsafe food available to the population.

The data of the product involved is: cane filled with cocoa from the Dulcesol commercial brand with three units packaged in a plastic bag. The batch number is 04G, 11G, 21G, 01H, 12H, 25H, 31H, with various expiration dates. According to the information available, the initial distribution was in the Region of Murcia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Extremadura and Galicia, although it is not ruled out that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities.