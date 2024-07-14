Conmebol seeks that in the final of the America’s Cup between Colombia vs Argentina, which will take place this Sunday, the embarrassing spectacle of fights in the stands will not be repeatedafter the Uruguay vs Colombia match.

According to the criteria of

As you may recall, after Colombia beat Uruguay in one of the tournament’s semi-finals, a fight broke out between Colombian and Uruguayan fans, in which players from ‘La Celeste’ such as Darwin Núñez participated.

According to journalist Hernán Orjuela, who has lived in the United States for several years, CONMEBOL sent a communication to the Colombian Consulate in Miami in which it warns that it will not allow any disorder in the stands.

Through his social network Tik Tok, Orjuela read the letter that the football authority in South America sent to the consul in charge of Colombia in Miami, Edgar Monroy.

In the statement they ask the diplomat to warn Colombians that the Miami Police authorities will be able to “to take legal action in civil, criminal or other matters for acts of violence that are present inside and outside the stadium, as well as in the surrounding areas.”

The Copa America final will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7 pm this Sunday.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS