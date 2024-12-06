The Ayuso Government withdraws the express prohibition of the bull in the Community of Madrid

The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has published the new project on bullfighting celebrations in the Community of Madrid. The new text incorporates a notable difference: while in the previous 1996 regulations approved by the Executive of Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, practices such as the embolado bull or the enmaromado bull were explicitly prohibited, now that point is replaced by a more generic one, that removes this explicit veto, as advanced by the SER Chain.

He new project It has been published on the transparency portal of the autonomous community and the number of points included has been expanded compared to the previous regulations: from 36 articles to 61. Among the changes it incorporates, the section on “prohibited shows” stands out.

In the previous document from 1996, this article (number 3), listed these two points as prohibited:

1. Popular bullfighting shows that cannot be included in the categories established in the previous article are prohibited.

2. In particular, bullfighting shows that involve mistreatment of cattle are prohibited and, especially, the following:

– The spectacles consisting of bulling the cattle, setting fire to the material or substance with which the bulling has been carried out or attaching torches to their antlers.

– Shows consisting of tying cattle with ropes, ropes or any other way.

Now, there is talk of “prohibition of animal abuse” and “welfare” but there is no specific point in which these two practices, denounced for years by animal rights and anti-bullfighting groups, are prohibited. In the case of the embolado bull, a type of cloth is placed on the animal’s antlers and set on fire.

In the section corresponding to prohibited shows, the Community adds that those that cannot be included in “the established categories” in the previous point cannot be carried out, which are classified as urban bull runs, field bull runs, mixed bull runs, and cattle release. bullfight, popular calf and trimmer contest.

Ayuso announces a bullfight and a popular race to help those affected by DANA in Valencia

According to Cadena Ser, the Ministry of the Environment, Agriculture and the Interior assures that “there is no question of specifically authorizing” these practices in the region, although, as the radio station indicates, the reason for this has not been explained. this change in the text of the regulations.