Uruguay had to suffer and a goal by Luis Suárez, at the end of the match, avoided a blunder against Canada, which had them on the ropes and erred on the side of naivety. After a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes, Marcelo Bielsa’s team won 4-3 on penalties.

The Copa America title will be awarded this Sunday, when Argentina and Colombia play the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with tickets sold out and hopes high.

The Canadians had to wait until almost the end of the match to get a victory that they deserved long before. However, it was Marcelo Bielsa’s men who took the lead in the sixth minute, when Rodrigo Bentancur turned the ball in from the box after receiving a header from Sebastián Cáceres.

From that moment on, the match was all Canada, in the process. In the 22nd minute, Ismail Kone tied the game with a strange finish, with his back to the goal, taking advantage of the pass from Moise Bombito and the hesitation of goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

The final minutes of the match were exciting. Canada, which had long deserved to win, scored the 2-1 in the 80th minute when Jonathan David received a rebound from goalkeeper Rochet, after a shot from Kone, and sent the ball into the back of the Uruguayan net.

However, Canada was too naive, attacking in search of a third, neglecting their defense and Uruguay took advantage of this, tying the score in the 88th minute with a pass from José María Giménez and a shot from the timeless Luis Suárez. That led to the match going to a penalty shoot-out.

Canada started off by taking the ball. Uruguay did not miss any of their four attempts: Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta and Luis Suárez. Koné, who had been the star of the match by participating in both goals, missed his team’s third, a weak attempt that Rochet guessed right, and then the more experienced Alphonso Davies tried to chip it: his shot hit the crossbar and fell in front of the goal, but just wide. Thus, Uruguay took third place.

