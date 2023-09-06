He hurricane Jova It intensified this Wednesday to category 2 in the Mexican Pacific, where it will cause “very strong” rains, gusts of wind and high waves in the western states of the country, reported andl National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The phenomenon, which emerged on Tuesday as a tropical storm and this Wednesday grew to a hurricane, was located 835 kilometers southwest of Playa Perula, Jalisco, and 970 kilometers from Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, in the latest notice from the SMN.

Jova is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour with sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour and gusts of 205 kilometers per hour.

Although it moves away from Mexican territory, “its cloudy detachments reinforce the probability of very heavy rains to intense points in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero”, warned the Meteorological.

It also predicted gusty wind from 40 to 60 kilometers and waves from 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

For this reason, the SMN asked “extreme precautions to the general population in the areas of the mentioned states due to rain, wind and waves, including maritime navigation, and to comply with the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System”.

Hurricanes are dangerous due to their heavy rains, wind and waves.

Jova is the tenth named cyclone this season in the Pacific, where Adrian, Beatriz, Calvin, Dora, Eugene, Fernanda, Greg, Hilary and Irwin have also formed.

Of these, the most damaging has been hilarywhich in August left four dead in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

The Government of Mexico predicted in May the formation of up to 38 cyclones named in the 2023 season, of which five would hit the country.

Of that number, between 16 and 22 systems could occur in the Pacific Ocean, and between 10 and 16 in the Atlantic.

EFE

