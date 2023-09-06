Home page politics

The destruction of a Challenger 2 is documented for the first time. The Ukrainians are still hoping for battle tanks in the south against the Russian army.

Robotyne – The Ukraine war continues unabated in brutality as a warm late summer has set in for many parts of Europe. The killing and dying continues unabated on the battlefields to the east and south of the country invaded by Russia.

Against Russian army: Ukrainians rely on the Challenger 2 in the south

For example, on Wednesday (September 6) the Ukrainians reported the shelling of a market square in Kostyantynivka, allegedly by the Russian army. At least 16 civilians are said to have been killed. Shortly before, Kiev had lost for the first time one of the 14 British Challenger 2 main battle tanks that had been delivered (see video in tweet below).

Great Britain confirmed the loss, however, according to information from London, the Ukrainian crew is said to have survived completely. Because of a great advantage of the tank? IPPEN.MEDIA explains the three major strengths of the Challenger 2.

Challenger 2 for Ukraine: Heavy armor to protect soldiers

Strong armor: In an official statement on Wednesday, the new British Defense Secretary, Grant Shapps, said that the four suspected Ukrainian soldiers – commander, gunner, loader and driver – survived at the rumored launch site near Robotyne. Their survival is a “great testament to this British equipment”.

Specifically: The Challenger 2 has a so-called Dorchester composite armor. This consists not only of ceramic composite material, which is inserted in a sandwich construction as tiles between two steel plates – and is thus intended to prevent the penetration of anti-tank projectiles through a detonation in the armor. Newer models also have extremely durable, depleted uranium in the body. The German armaments company Rheinmetall respectfully writes on its website in an analysis of the Challenger of a "heavily armored" tank "for high-intensity combat against mechanized opponents".

One of 14 British Challenger 2 main battle tanks in Ukraine. © IMAGO / Cover Images

Challenger 2 for Ukraine: British main battle tank does not stir up as much dust

Extra “dust protection”: The signs that most of the Challengers (or all) are deployed in the south of the country battered by Moscow are growing in early September. “Ukraine has provided other forces, such as a brigade with Stryker and Marder infantry fighting vehicles and British Challenger main battle tanks,” Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner told the Editorial Network Germany (RND) on the situation on the front section between the village of Robotyne and the small town of Tokmak, which was heavily fortified by Russia. “Ukraine is relying on an ‘armoured fist’ to push through the next lines now,” said Reisner. Given the chance, this “armored fist” would attack to the south.

An almost mundane benefit of the Challenger is that it raises less dust than other tanks, making it harder for enemy artillery to spot it. For this, British developers put dust skirts on the sides of the tracks much earlier than engineers from other countries. In contrast, social media videos of Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly shown in recent weeks that the French AMX-10 RC wheeled armored vehicle and the American Stryker infantry fighting vehicle, which is also wheeled, are pulling a lot of dust behind them.

Challenger 2 for Ukraine: Main battle tank weapon has huge range

Huge main weapon range: A Ukrainian soldier called the Challenger 2 the “sniper rifle of all tanks” in a video distributed by the Defense Ministry. But that’s not all: “A tank is a tremendous force, especially a tank like this. With these tanks, everyone who sees them is like, ‘Wow, what is that?’. A few more for our country, that would be good,” the man in the video continues. What he means by “sniper rifle”: The main weapon’s range of up to nine kilometers is unrivalled. For comparison: the Leopard-2A6, which Germany provided to Kiev, can fire between four and five kilometers. The Challenger’s 120mm L30 rifled cannon is fully stabilized, allowing for quick and accurate target acquisition even at full speed.

Recently, the Ukrainian armed forces also shared a video of several Leopard 2 tanks in a company. These, too, were probably drawn together in the south with the direction of attack on Melitopol and Berdyansk. From a military point of view, things should get really interesting here before autumn and the bad weather that comes with it. (pm)