The Compromís deputy in Les Corts Carles Esteve has urged the Consell to recover taxes on large fortunes, “eliminated by the current PP government”, with the aim of creating an extraordinary item destined directly to the families and businesses affected by the damage that hit the province of Valencia on October 29.

Esteve has stressed that the catastrophe generated by the cold drop “has left the towns and regions in a situation of unprecedented desolation.” In the face of “incalculable” material and emotional losses, he maintained that “administrations have to make every possible effort to guarantee the recovery of the quality of life and well-being they had before the tragedy,” Compromís stated in a statement.

In this sense, the deputy has criticized that the recovery of the municipalities “is going at a snail’s pace, very slowly, with more than insufficient resources and aid, as reported by families, small businesses, and the people most affected. “.

The coalition has reproached the Generalitat that the resources that could be allocated to this emergency are, in its opinion, “clearly diminished” by the decision of the Consell of the ‘president’, Carlos Mazón, to eliminate taxes on large fortunes, which generated about 300 million euros annually, “and the interests of a privileged minority were prioritized,” he recriminated.

“These resources should be serving to promote the transformation and recovery of the affected towns, instead of leaving devastated families and businesses without the support they urgently need,” added Esteve.

For this reason, Compromís has registered a non-legal proposal in Les Corts to urge the Consell to “rectify” this fiscal policy and allocate the recovered resources to create an extraordinary item, which would be dedicated exclusively to directly helping people and companies. damaged by floods.

“With these funds we would have available three times more direct aid to families than what the Mazón government has been able to put into operation until now,” he added.

Fiscal solidarity, “an act of justice”

Along these lines, he has criticized that “the PP seeks the crutch of Vox to approve budgets, of which nothing is known yet other than that they will contain cuts in public services” and has highlighted that since its formation “alternatives are already being proposed to that aid reaches the affected people more quickly and in greater quantity.

“Recovering fiscal solidarity is an act of justice towards the Valencian citizens. It is incomprehensible that the Valencian government prioritizes favoring the elites at a time when solidarity and support for those who need it most are more important than ever,” he concluded. Steve.