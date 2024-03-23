Persona 3 Reload unfortunately it will not receive via DLC female protagonist Kotonepresent in another version of the role-playing game, and now the producer has apologized for this exclusion.
We need to know when Persona 3 Portable came out in 2009, players could choose between two different protagonists. The recently released Persona 3 Reload remake unfortunately eliminated the ability to choose your own genre and protagonist.
“I'll start with an apology, but unfortunately the appearance of the female protagonist in P3R will not happen”, reiterates the general producer Kazuhisa Wada in an interview with Persona Central. “Of course, we considered including the female protagonist along with Episode Aigis, but the more we looked into it, the more hopeless it seemed.”
What is Episode Aigis from Persona 3 Reload
Episode Aigis is the next expansion for Persona 3 Reload. In turn, Episode Aigis is the remake of the epilogue of Persona 3 FES, released in some territories under the name The Answer in 2007. We realize that it's complicated.
What matters most is that Episode Aigis closes the story of Persona 3 Reload with a chapter of about 20 hours. It seems like the perfect opportunity to add Kotone but according to the manufacturer this would supposedly cost “two to three times Episode Aigis”. Wada explains that these high costs make it difficult to “outsource the game entirely to external companies”.
“Even if P3R and the Expansion Pass exceed our sales expectations and resolve cost issues, release is still a long way off,” he continues. “Moreover, the expectation is also that of make completely new games, not just remakes, so we need to allocate limited development resources accordingly. I deeply apologize to the fans who have supported us for a long time, but we are happy that P3R has been released.”
