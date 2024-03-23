Persona 3 Reload unfortunately it will not receive via DLC female protagonist Kotonepresent in another version of the role-playing game, and now the producer has apologized for this exclusion.

We need to know when Persona 3 Portable came out in 2009, players could choose between two different protagonists. The recently released Persona 3 Reload remake unfortunately eliminated the ability to choose your own genre and protagonist.

“I'll start with an apology, but unfortunately the appearance of the female protagonist in P3R will not happen”, reiterates the general producer Kazuhisa Wada in an interview with Persona Central. “Of course, we considered including the female protagonist along with Episode Aigis, but the more we looked into it, the more hopeless it seemed.”