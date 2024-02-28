Prime Videothe streaming platform of the giant Amazon, will begin to insert the advertisements within films and series. If you are a subscriber, you will most likely have already received communication from the service.

The announcement relating to this change had actually already been announced some time ago and became reality in United States from January 29, 2023. In Italyhowever, it took a little more time but advertising spots will also be introduced in our country, starting from the day April 9, 2024.

In the communication sent to subscribers by Prime Video Italia you can read that the inclusion of advertising will not involve a change or increase in the cost of the monthly subscription. On the contrary, if you want to avoid the short interruption of films, series and programs, you can choose to add a supplement 1.99 euros per month.

Despite the fierce criticism that have been made against the company, primarily in the United States, Amazon has provided an explanation to support its decision. In fact, we read in the communication that this will allow Prime to continue investing in quality content and increasing it over time.

Additionally, Amazon said that despite the addition of commercials, they will be numerous lower than those that can be found on television or on other services of streaming.

Not just Italybut other European countries have aligned themselves with Amazon's policies: in Germany and the United Kingdom, in fact, the insertion of advertising spots began as early as February 5, 2024.



