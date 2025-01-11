UFC 312 It may be one of the events of the year, with two belt defenses, one at middleweight and another at women’s strawweight. Now, for the Spanish public this event will be especially relevant because it will probably involve the debut of Aleksandre Topuria. His brother’s exploits precede him and there are already many fighters who are waiting.

Among them is Demetrius Johnsonformer flyweight champion of both the UFC and the ONE Asian League, who has pointed out on social media that Aleksandre Topuria can turn the bantamweight division upside down. “Alexandre moves just like Ilia. I look forward to seeing Alexandre Topuria fight. Could revolutionize bantamweight. UFC 312 is going to be brutal. All of Alexandre’s fights are finishes. “He can be a fighter,” said the American.

Aleksandre Topuria’s rival will be the Australian Cody Haddonwho comes to the fight with a 8-1 record. Of all his victories, seven come by KO or completion, something that speaks highly of this fighter. On the other hand, Haddon He will arrive at the evening having already premiered in the UFCa moment that is not easy for many competitors. Ilia, for example, could only win by decision and Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez lost.





As to Alexanderwill arrive at UFC 312 with a 5-1 record. All of Topuria’s brother’s victories have come by submission or knockout, something that speaks highly of the debutant. The difference with Haddon is that he has been knocked out once and that It is his first fight in the UFC. This, however, may be alleviated by the fact that he has always accompanied his brother. He knows very well what an evening of this type is like.