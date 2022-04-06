Compliance with the law.. example and culture

An impressive scene that was proudly shared on social media, depicting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stopping in front of a signal for pedestrians to cross until they cross the road safely.

I remembered an Arab official several years ago who was at the intersection signs in front of his hotel on Abu Dhabi Corniche, practicing his favorite sport, walking after midnight, when he turned to his companions and said that our situation will not be correct unless we can establish such a practice in our countries, pointing with his hand to a car parked in front of the signal. The red road, while the road is clear of all directions, is a guide to adhering to the law away from the eyes of the law.

Our role model led us to adhere to the law, and to spread a culture of respect for it. It is our responsibility all as parents and officials, by highlighting the good example and practicing that culture, and making it a tangible reality to limit any transgressions that may appear, especially with the presence of groups in society who consider abuses heroism, masculinity and strength, and among those who made « Contrasting you know’ their motto.

Newspapers in one of the Scandinavian countries once highlighted the incident of a university professor who reported that his colleague had passed a red light while he was riding with him after an evening out one night, claiming that it was late and the street was clear of cars and pedestrians.

The largest ministry concerned with the implementation of the law, and we mean the Ministry of Interior and police leaders in the various emirates of the country, has been keen to find departments and sections to spread the culture of law under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, a man who realized early on the importance of the matter, and presented approaches A quality to strengthen the pillars of the oasis of security, safety and stability, through the expansion of the dissemination of the culture of respect for the law, as an important entry point to prevent the law from being overrun or bypassed.

Respect for the law begins with a good example at home at every level. It is also considered one of the basics of building a positive personality and good citizenship. We must all cooperate for this noble goal as it is a protection for us and our children in the first place. Therefore, one is surprised when he sees some fathers or mothers turning a blind eye to the violations of their children, no matter how simple they seem to them, and it remains a violation with which they are accustomed to non-compliance. Those you see of the motorists crowding the observant drivers at the traffic lights are the simplest models that were raised on lack of discipline and respect for others and the law.