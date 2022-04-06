Turin will come back to life again as the world capital of tennis in November and in everyone’s memory remain the emotions of the first Italian Finals in 2021: from the dream of having two Azzurri on the field then faded a moment before opening the doors of the Pala AlpiTour to the mockery of the repechage of Jannik Sinner just in place of an unlucky Matteo Berrettini for the second match of the group.