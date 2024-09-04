Comment | The superstar of the new age also sets limits for his fans

Comment|The 26-year-old female artist can’t bear to socialize with her fans outside of work hours. That annoys many Americans.

American pop star Chappell Roania “it doesn’t hurt at all” to refuse group photos of fans.

This is what the 26-year-old artist says With his Tiktok videoin which he opens up about the harassment directed at himself and his loved ones.

Roan finds it strange that people forcefully approach him in his free time and think they know him just by his music.

“It’s not normal. That’s weird! I have the right to say no to intrusive behavior,” he states.

The artist has emphasized that the character singing in drag makeup on stage is not himself. Roan does not want her real name, Kayleigh Amstutz, to be used.

“When I’m on stage, in drag makeup, at a work event or in front of the press, I’m working. In other situations, I don’t do my job,” Roan writes in his Instagram post.

As predictably, some fans were angered by Roan’s demands.

She was barked at in the comments as an arrogant diva who has not internalized the wrong side of her career choice. Gossip spread on Tiktok about the artist’s “inappropriate” behavior. For example a US journalist accused Roan of mental manipulation when he was unimpressed by the reporter’s humorous question.

The Missouri artist is now being torn in every direction.

One of the hits Good Luck, Babe!, HOT TO GO! and Pink Pony Club the well-known Roan, for example, broke the Lollapalooza festival in August audience record.

Roan signed his first recording contract at the age of 17 and has been trying to break through for a long time. His first full-length album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released in September 2023, but the songs were mostly interested in indie circles.

This spring, timing, talent and algorithms collided. Roan’s queer pop became a Tiktok phenomenon, and the artist’s seven songs took off music media Billboard to lists.

The success happened so quickly that it might even come as a surprise to the artist himself. However, he has quickly drawn boundaries.

“ Roan owes his fans nothing. Neither as an artist nor as a woman.

To Generation Z belonging to Roan has certainly seen how Britney Spears like 2000s Women Artists has been torn to shreds in public and what has subsequently followed. Roan has grown up during the me too wave and learned that sexual harassment against women is not caused by the use of miniskirts.

Roan owes his fans nothing. Neither as an artist nor as a woman.

“I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends and feel safe,” Roan insists on his Instagram.

Good luck to him and other artists.