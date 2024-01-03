His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today, Wednesday, attended part of the Arab Strategic Forum 2024.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “While I was attending part of the Arab Strategic Forum 2024 today… and its goal is to anticipate the region’s economic and political future in the new year… our region needs to contain its crises… coordinate its efforts… and build bridges of cooperation between… Its various parties… and adherence to its independent options to resolve its crises and build its future… and the Palestinian issue will remain in our conscience, the conscience of every Arab and Muslim, and the conscience of every human being who possesses true moral standards… and the UAE will remain supportive of the cause… and seeking to bring peace… and continuing to support the brotherly Palestinian people.”