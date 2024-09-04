Venezuela thanks Russian Foreign Ministry for support after US arrests Maduro’s plane

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil in his Telegram-channel expressed gratitude to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, for condemning the actions of the United States, which arrested the plane of the President of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolas Maduro.

“On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we thank Maria Zakharova for her strong condemnation of the recent neo-colonialist actions of the United States in hijacking the Venezuelan presidential plane,” he wrote.

The diplomat also noted that the country appreciates Moscow’s support in defending its sovereignty.

Earlier, the US seized Nicolas Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic and sent it to Florida. After confiscating the plane, the Venezuelan authorities accused the American side of piracy.