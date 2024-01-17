Change to calendar

The calendar of the 2024 Superbike season will not undergo any type of change in relation to the circuits that will host the highest category of motorcycles derived from series production this year. The tracks, including the Italian ones of Misano Adriatico and Cremona (with the latter making its debut) were guaranteed by Superbike itself and the FIM, with only one small novelty which will concern the at your place for one single round scheduled.

Jerez dates change

In an official press release published on the Superbike portal, the change was announced for the holding of the Spanish Roundas well as the last of the season scheduled for Jerez de la Frontera. The race weekend, initially scheduled for 11 to 13 October, in fact it will be postponed by a week. Accordingly, the event will be held from 18 to 20 October 2024. FIM and Superbike accepted the request of the municipality of Jerez de la Frontera to postpone the round to coincide with other local events scheduled in the same period as the race.

The World Cup ends later

In this way, the last act of the world championship will see teams and drivers engaged in the second half of October, on a circuit that was included in the calendar last year as the last round of the championship. Last season, Alvaro Bautista was mathematically crowned world champion on the Spanish circuit, in what was the last race of Razgatlioglu in Yamaha and Rea in Kawasaki.

