Comment | The big ball-playing dam broke handsomely – Emil Ruusuvuori gave a strong display of his physics

Argentina, one of the tennis powerhouses, was a big favorite in Espoo, but Finland stretched nicely, paced by Emil Ruusuvuore.

Joy was limitless, wild and authentic on Sunday evening at the home of the Finnish national tennis team in Espoo’s Metro Arena. The same place has experienced mixed emotions before, but since Saturday it was already felt that something big could be coming.

Jarkko Nieminen, the all-time number one player in Finnish tennis and the current captain of the Davis Cup team, knew the huge stakes. On Sunday night, he clarified the background of his player choices and admitted that he had taken a conscious risk. By this he meant that the current Finnish ace of singles Emil Ruusuvuori was put in the role of contractor.

It was strongly considered that we would have seen each other in the doubles Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Ruusuvuorta would have been spared for the day’s singles.

The risk-taking was successful. Ruusuvuori once again gave a strong display of his physique and skills during two intense days: three matches and three victories.

The entry of the men’s national team into the top 16 countries in the world is a historic feat.

Is it is justified to say that once again one of the Finnish football dams has broken. A long-term dream to enter a value tournament became a reality.

Earlier, Finland had time to play four times in the decisive match of the qualification and lose all of them. The years were 1990 (Sweden against 0–5), 1999 (Italy 2–3), 2002 (Netherlands 1–4) and in the revised version of the Davis Cup against Belgium 2022 (2–3).

for Finland tennis the recent leap is significant. In the women’s category, Finland already reached the quarterfinals, i.e. the top eight, in the Federation Cup in 1993. Nowadays, this tournament is known as the Billie Jean King Cup. Billie Jean King is a great player of the past years.

DC captain Nieminen knows the players of the current team like the back of his hand. He keeps in close contact with the players and their coaches and is on the map all the time.

On Sunday, Nieminen also reminded of the story of growth. In 2018, the team was characterized as the team of the future. According to the DC skipper, it is logical to develop further if everyone stays healthy.

Direct hit In the metro arena, it gave Finnish fans of the sport a lot to be happy about, and it also means that the interest in Finnish players is growing even more.

Four game specialist Harri Heliövaaran and in addition to Emil Ruusuvuori, who excels in singles, Patrik Niklas-Salminen is also trying for the limelight. He had enough of singles, and now Niklas-Salminen is focusing on doubles. The first screen place on the ATP tour is already this week in France, when he plays in the Montpellier tournament as Ruusuvuuori’s playing partner.