From the Taipei Game Show 2023 also comes the announcement of the arrival of Sword and Fairy 7 on Xbox Game Passwith the action RPG of the Taiwanese team Softstar Technology which will arrive in the catalog of the Microsoft subscription service in summer.

There exit date of Sword and Fairy 7 on Game Pass is set for July 6, 2023, therefore still quite far away but evidently already agreed with Microsoft. The game has already been available since last November on PC and consoles and represents another example of the evident passion of Chinese developers in the action RPG genre, also in this case made with considerable technical means.

It is part of a series that is now quite long and appreciated above all at home, but which is also obtaining excellent results in the West. The setting between inspiration from Chinese mythology and this chapter, in particular, introduces a rather well-constructed real-time action combat system.

In addition to a certain attention to the narrative, Sword and Fairy 7 is also distinguished by these battles that go beyond the standard tradition of the series, up to now mainly linked to turn-based combat. In this case, however, the role-playing game becomes almost a real third-person action, with the possibility of combining attacks between different characters and using various special techniques and skills.

Despite not being very well known around here, the addition of such a title represents a major deal for Microsoft, considering the scale the Sword and Fairy franchise reaches at home.