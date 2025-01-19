In the past, Dortmund’s lack of a place in the Champions League would have been enough as an argument to part ways with coach Sahin. But so far two factors mean that he is staying.

Coaching jobs in professional football often hang by a thread, and sometimes that’s a thread of patience. This thread has been dangling precariously for a long time in Borussia Dortmund’s young coach Nuri Sahin’s job, but apparently higher powers are protecting him. And this thread, it seems, is not made of silk, but of wire. Because before Christmas there was already a lot of dissatisfaction with the 36-year-old’s poor record everywhere in Dortmund, but three defeats later and after the 0-2 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday evening, Sahin is still there. As if Dortmund wanted to defy all the usual natural laws of the industry this time.