León and Valladolid gain weight in the new executive of the PSOE of Castilla y León that Carlos Martínez will direct

The mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, already has his team configured during his stage as general secretary of the Socialist Party of Castilla y León, in which he will be accompanied by Daniel de la Rosa, former mayor and councilor of Burgos, as secretary of Organization. The attorney Nuria Rubio, will be the new vice -secretary general and will hold one of the most relevant positions of the party after the departure of Luis Tudanca, that degraded it in the Cortes a year ago leaving it without dedication between harsh criticism of the Leonese direction of Javier Alfonso Cendón. Valladolid and León, whose secretaries promoted Carlos Martínez’s candidacy to succeed Luis Tudanca, have gained weight in this executive.

The president of the Autonomous Executive Commission (CEA) will be Ana Redondo, as Eldiario.es had advanced. The Deputy Secretaries A De La Rosa (Organization) will be Javier Muñoz Expósito (Councilor for Finance in Soria), Fernando Vegas (the Secretary of Strategy of the PSOE of Salamanca who faced Fernando Pablos in 2017 will be attached to studies and programs) and Chema Prados – which was secretary in 2017 in Valladolid of Training – will be the Deputy Training and Electoral Action. This CEA is composed of 29 members (13 women) and 9 vowels (3 women).

The Berciana Lorena Valle Alba will be the Secretary of Equality and the senator by designation Fran Díaz, who has just left the leadership of socialist youth, will be the new Secretary of Municipal Policy, accompanied by the former former Youth Marta Águeda (which in 2024 was appointed autonomic deputy secretary of organization).

The Secretary of Institutional Policy will be Yolanda Vázquez (Secretary of Organization of Ávila) and her attached will be the former mayor of Segovia and leader of the municipal opposition, Clara Martín.

The Secretary of Organization of the Territory will be the provincial deputy Soriana Esther Pérez Pérez and the Secretary of Education will be Javier García Martín. In front of Culture, Heritage and Sports will be Cristina Parebo, current councilor of Aguilar de Campoo by the PSOE. In Health the Burgos Autonomic Procurator Jesús Puente Alcaraz enters. The mayor of Miranda de Ebro, Aitana Hernando, will continue as a secretary of social movements as with Luis Tudanca.

Palencia Agustín Martínez García, who played the secretariat to Mayor Miriam Andrés, will be the secretary of the elderly and the councilor Bejarana Ana Vicente Peralejo, the Secretary of Immigration and NGOs. The third vice president of the Diputación de León, Ana María Arias González, will be the Secretary of Employment and the regional attorney for Segovia, José Luis Vázquez Fernández, who until now carried the Ministry of Climate Change and Sustainability, will direct sustainable development. The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Zamora and Electoral Coordinator, Iñaki Gómez Domínguez, will be the Secretary of EU and international agendas.

The regional attorney and councilor of Laguna de Duero (Valladolid), Laura Pelegrina, will be the Secretary of Mobility and Transport. The Valladolid Ana Casado Ridruejo will direct the Ministry of Housing and Development and the former senator by Valladolid Manuel Escarda will carry democratic memory, rights and freedoms. The mayor of Toreno (León), Vicente Mirón will direct the Ministry of Energy Policy and Industry; José Luis Casares (mayor of Turcia, León), that of Agriculture; Mario Rivas (Laciana Regional Secretary), the fair transition and Abulense Manuel Arribas, the Ministry of Communication and Networks.

The vowels are: Antonio Villarrubia (Palencia) and Luis Briones (Burgos), who were already vowels with Luis Tudanca; Óscar Tapias (De Ávila, carried the Ministry of Rights and Freedom Benjamín Fernández Martínez (León).

De la Rosa: “It is not worth winning, we have to govern”

The new Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Castilla y León, the former mayor of Burgos Daniel de la Rosa, has recognized this Sunday that the electoral challenge ahead in this community “is difficult but not impossible” and has remarked that it is necessary to give “One more step” with respect to 2019, when the PSOE won but did not rule for the PP-CS pact: “It is no longer worth winning, we have to govern,” he summarized.

In statements to the journalists collected by EFE, before participating in the closing 10 years he assumed the responsibility of leading the party in Burgos and won two electoral triumphs, although in this legislature the pact between PP and Vox separated him of the Mayor’s Office.

De la Rosa has recognized the work of Luis Tudanca, after almost 10 years at the head of the party in this community, and his entire team, whom he has attributed to place the PSOE as a “real alternative” on this land. “But now we have the responsibility of taking another step. It is no longer worth winning, we have to govern and as a secretary of Organization, what does transfer them is that tomorrow we have the first meeting of the Autonomous Executive Commission and will start a campaign, the campaign of change, from We are already going to launch what the regional elections campaign is without losing a single moment, ”he has anticipated.