Hamas hands over the first three hostages to the Red Cross and they are already heading towards Israel

The first exchange of hostages between Hamas and Israel after the start of the ceasefire took place early in the afternoon after Hamas militants handed over the three women, whose names were communicated this morning to the government led by Netanyahu, to members of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has already confirmed that it has received the three hostages, after which sources from the Israel Defense Forces have confirmed to Reuters that they are in “good health” and are in good condition. At this moment the three young women are already in the hands of the Israeli army.

Several dozen people, who follow the release of the first hostages through giant screens placed in different parts of Israel, celebrated the first handover in Sederot.

As reported by the Israeli television channel Channel 12, the mothers of the three hostages, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher, have gone to the Re’im reception point, in southern Israel, where they will receive their daughters. .

Meanwhile, several Red Cross teams have entered the Israeli prison of Ofer, from which several Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement that came into force this Sunday.

In the area, a small group of Israeli far-right activists clashed with security agents outside the prison when they tried to block the entrance to the Red Cross buses.

Early in the afternoon, Israel finalized preparations for the first release of a total of 90 Palestinian prisoners, including nine minors and 69 women, who will be exchanged this Sunday.

The long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza comes into force after 47,000 deaths

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed this Sunday that the Palestinian prisoners are in the Ofer prison (West Bank), where they will undergo medical examinations and identity tests. From there, 76 of the prisoners will be transferred within the West Bank, while another 14 will be released in East Jerusalem.