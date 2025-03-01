When Eintracht Stadium spokesman Daniel Wolf united the backdrop in the Frankfurt arena before the game and the “fortress in the city forest”, he had no idea that the anticipation of Eintracht fans should follow the bare disillusionment. The fortress was not really massive, after 33 minutes Bayer Leverkusen led 3: 0, in the end there was a highly deserved 4: 1 (3: 1) success for the master. Although he is still eight points behind FC Bayern in the table, but the slightly combined goals by Nathan Tella (26th), Nordi Mukiele (29th), Patrik Schick (33.) and Aleix Garcia (62nd), during a goal by Hugo Ekitiké (37.), conveyed a different message.

In this constitution, the upcoming Champions League round of 16 between the Bundesliga heavyweights Bavaria and Bayer cannot be identified-both figureheads of German football are in top form. In any case, the mood in the Leverkusen camp is dazzling, before the first leg on Wednesday (9 p.m.) in Munich, the appendix already agreed with the mandatory lederhosen choirs.

“We showed a high pressing, had a lot of ball gains and used our chances to score,” said Bayer strategist Granit Xhaka, which was playing in class. He was particularly satisfied with the first half: “We are stable enough to annoy Bavaria. We are still in three competitions. ” Unlike the Munich. The Swiss record team had preceded this evening to rob the Eintracht’s nerve. “Leverkusen was one or two classes stronger, they played very grown up,” admitted Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp: “You have a lot of plan and an incredible quality.”

Eintracht sports director Markus Krösche had previously stated that Munich and Leverkusen would play “in their own league”-seven days earlier, his team had already received the first lesson and took a total of eight goals after the second from Saturday evening. Hardly anyone can believe that Leverkusen’s master coach Xabi Alonso received a 1: 5 pack in October 2022 in Frankfurt. I didn’t forget this rub, the Spaniard had previously said. Since then, however, “a lot of time” has passed, the development is not only large in terms of the squad, “also with the mentality”.

Leverkusen plays so superior that grumbling in the ranks is clearly audible

As a proof, his confident line -up immediately took command. After five minutes, center forwarders Schick missed the first of many chances. Leverkusen not only looked technically and tactically, but sometimes also mentally further. Although Frankfurt’s coach Dino Toppmöller had first offered the French double storm with Ekitiké and Elye Wahi in the starting eleven for the first time, the experiments mostly already sank at the center line because the pressing of the guests reached mercilessly. When the clock Xhaka played a dream pass, which gained both Eintracht defender Robin Koch and Arthur Theate and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on the wrong foot, the first goal fell: Tella shot flat into the left corner.

Shortly thereafter, the scorer should initially fail on Frankfurt’s goalkeeper, but after the following corner kick, defender Mukiele spanked the ball to 2-0 over the line. It seemed very bitter for the Hesse when a well -thought -out move made 3-0 by Schick – again Xhaka had initiated undisturbed and prepared Alejandro Grimaldo.

The first grumble in the ranks of the Eintracht fans was clearly heard about the superiority of the opponent, after all, Ekitiké scored the 1: 3 after an excess of too short clarification attempt by Mukiele. Nevertheless, the impression remained that the Europa League round of 16-requested on Thursday at Ajax Amsterdam-was simply overwhelmed. And that without greater intervention by international Florian Wirtz, who initially acted unhappily for his class.

Toppmöller took out the indisposed Ansgar Knauff and Hugo Larsson for a break to consolidate the defensive with Namdi Collins and Oscar Hojlund. When the otherwise pale Wahi hit the post in his best scene, the 20 million winter shopping was offside (48th). As it should be for a top team, Leverkusen pulled the connector to the Frankfurters exactly in their best phase. After advance over Jeremie Frimpong Garcia chased the ball into the mesh with the highest determination – Wirtz had initiated the move.

The late substitute Victor Boniface, who complained to Emiliano Buendia, caused the last excitement because he hadn’t alluded to him. The Nigerian was difficult to calm down even from Xhaka. “No problem,” said coach Alonso: “Both wanted to score the goal, we clarify it internally.”