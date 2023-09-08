“Come and get your daughter”: the trap for Marisa Leo. Her ex had her followed

“He wanted to give his daughter’s father another chance.” Three years before becoming the victim of yet another feminicide, Marisa Leo had denounced her killer for stalking and violation of family assistance obligations. She too had gone to the trial to reiterate the accusations against Angelo Reina.

“He controls me, he stalks me, he attacked me in the street,” he said at the Marsala courthouse, recalling the messages he had received from the man with whom he had a daughter. “If you don’t come back with me, I’ll kill myself” and “If we don’t get back together, I’ll sort it out my way”, the text messages quoted by La Repubblica.

Then, in the last few months, she had reconnected with her ex. “She wanted to give her daughter’s father another chance,” a friend told La Repubblica. “Throughout the ups and downs, it seemed like it was working.” On May 12, 2022, she returned to court to withdraw the lawsuit. The civil judge had then ordered joint custody of her daughter, who she spent the weekends with her father.

In reality, as revealed by a private investigator after the murder, he continued to control and shadow Marisa Leo, as she had denounced three years ago (“He even chased me along the state road forcing me to stop the car”, the words in the complaint ). According to what was revealed by a detective who presented himself to the Trapani police station after the murder, for some time the man had her ex-partner followed: he wanted to find out if the 39-year-old was in a romantic relationship.

The trap was sprung on the morning of Wednesday 6 September. “Come and pick up the baby from my company, around half past five”, Reina had asked her on the phone, making an appointment for her in her nursery in the Farla district. The little girl had left it with her great-grandmother, while he showed up with a 22-caliber carbine, opening fire three times against the woman’s abdomen. Two hours later he committed suicide on a viaduct on the motorway between Alcamo and Castellammare. A truck driver saw him get out of his Porsche Cayenne and point the shotgun in his mouth.