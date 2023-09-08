Of Livia Gamondi

There is a relationship between air quality, lung health and social and economic disparities. The results of a report based on a scientific literature review and survey

September 7 was the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, with the aim of making citizens and institutions aware of how to implement actions to improve air quality. And it was precisely in Milan that the new Economist Impact report was presented, supported by Chiesi, Cleaner air, freer lungs, better lives: discovering the intersections between air quality, health inequalities and lung health which highlights the relationship between air quality, lung health, and social and economic disparities. The report is the result of both a review of the scientific literature and a survey carried out last June by the Economist which involved 500 people with lung diseases, with an average age of 42, 47 percent live in cities in five European countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The survey suggests that climate-related factors have a major impact on quality of life, not just physical health, but overall well-being. Furthermore, it explores how this impact may interact with other societal parameters, such as education, income and overall socioeconomic status, requiring holistic health policy solutions. When policymaking on respiratory health is formulated, the perspective of people with lung conditions is too often ignored. – Comments Gerard Dunleavy, Senior Consultant of the Economist Impact – This paper highlights the issues of lung health, air quality and health inequalities through the eyes of patients with lung diseases, to help shape more effective policies in lung health.

Despite the overall improvements in air quality recorded in the five countries, slightly less in Italy than the other four, air pollution remains a major health concern for Europeans. This was confirmed by the perception of the interviewees, 69 per cent of whom declared that they believed that the situation had worsened in the last five years. As the main causes of air pollution, more than 40 percent highlighted factors related to climate change, especially extreme weather events, such as heat waves and rising pollen concentrations. Despite the reduction in emissions, in 2021 most of the European urban population was exposed to levels of air pollution capable of causing damage to health.

Air pollution is the fourth risk factor for disease and death after hypertension, smoking and diet. The climate crisis is also a health crisis. The report underscores the need to incorporate patients' perspectives and their real experiences in evaluating the elements that together contribute to patients' well-being, and to take them into account in the development of solutions," explained Carmen Dell'Anna, Head of Global Medical Affairs of the Chiesi Group. —.Policy makers need to consider that climatic and socio-economic factors interact and can have an impact on patients' health and well-being.

Perception of the impact of poor air quality is significantly higher in cities than in the countryside. 35 percent of respondents in urban centers say poor air quality has had a major impact on symptoms, and only 5 percent say it has had no effect. Furthermore, 75 per cent of people fear a possible increase in the costs of managing their condition, and this does not vary significantly by income or level of education. a global call to find new ways of doing things, to reduce the amount of air pollution and ensure that everyone, everywhere, has the right to breathe clean air. Recognize that factors related to the climate have an impact on the overall quality of life of those affected by a respiratory disease and not just a pulmonary one. Facilitate collaboration between different stakeholders to address the specific needs of patients and improve equity of access to health care and promote research on the intersection between respiratory health and climate change.