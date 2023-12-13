A young Latina who lives in the United States shared an emotional video in which she shows the moment she receives her green card; however, He reveals that the document arrived the day before his grandfather diedwho was ill in Colombia.

The sad moment shared by the young Valentina Villamizar became a viral video that has been seen by 2,500,000 people on TikTok. In the clip, which the young woman titled “It's not fair,” she cries excitedly in what could be the kitchen of her house and shows the permanent resident card issued by the United States government.

With feelings on the surface, the young woman reveals “I got the Green Card… very late”. In the video he shows an image of a WhatsApp video call with his grandfather, to whom he had already dedicated another clip on his TikTok profile, @ valevillamizar23. However, on this occasion, the man appears lying in what could be a hospital bed and is wearing an oxygen mask. “You died on me the next day,” Valentina writes.

The heartbreaking video, which has accumulated 191,600 likes, shows an image in memory of Lisimaco Guzmán Villamizar Arias. “Hilda Molina de Villamizar, her children, Maritza, Gina, Jair, Jaime, Milena, Andrés and her grandchildren, are grateful for the expressions of solidarity and affection for the departure of their husband, father and grandfather,” says the invitation to the service. funeral.

The man was laid to rest at the Los Olivos Funeral Home, located on Vía al Mar, between Cartagena and Barranquilla, on Thursday, November 16. The next day a mass was held and the cremation took place at the Los Olivos Cemetery. “You just had to wait a few more days for me. “I will love you forever,” Valentina said goodbye..

The young woman, who shares on TikTok what her life is like in the United States, had already told how important her grandfather was to her. Photo: TikTok @valevillamizar23

Receive messages of support after the loss of your grandfather



Although many viewers thought it was Valentina's father, those who follow her previously They recognized that the video paid tribute to the memory of the young woman's grandfather.who did not manage to travel to Colombia to say goodbye to him.

“Grandpa is going to return, not in person, but spiritually he is going to be there,” a young woman shared; “I'm really sorry, I'm crying my eyes out at your video”; and, “Those are God's plans, my Vale. You are too strong, the people who love you are here to lift you up and give you a lot of encouragement,” someone else told her, to which the author of the video responded gratefully.

Others questioned what the green card had to do with it, to which the same users explained that When this procedure is being carried out, it is not possible to leave the United States, since when you return you may be rejected. “That's where you understand why they call it 'the country of freedom', because until you have that you can't leave,” another user commented.