Kung Fu Panda 3 It hit theaters in 2016, and since then fans have been asking for a new installment. Well, after years of waiting, his dreams have become a reality, since Kung Fu Panda 4 is a reality, and will hit movie theaters in the first months of 2024. In this way, Today the first trailer for the new Dreamworks production has finally been released.

After the events of Kung Fu Panda 3, The new installment presents us with Po on a new spiritual journey, which he decides to reject to face Chameleon, a villain who aims to obtain the skills of the strongest warriors.and that includes our protagonist.

As you could see, the trailer also presents the return of Tai Lung, only with a cameo role, so it is not ruled out that other villains have some type of presence in this new adventure. This is the official description of Kung Fu Panda 4:

“After three adventures challenging world-class villains with his bravery and unparalleled martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black), is called by fate to… take a break once and for all. More specifically, he is asked to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.”

Along with Jack Black and the rest of the main cast that we all remember from the past three films, Kung Fu Panda 4 It will feature the talent of Viola Davis for the role of Chameleon, and Awkwafina in the role of Zhen, our protagonist's new companion for this adventure. We remind you that Kung Fu Panda 4 It will hit theaters on March 8, 2024. In related topics, the release date of Shrek 5. Likewise, never-before-seen video of the original version of Shrek emerges.

Editor's Note:

Dreamworks has some of the best animated properties in its catalog today. While many are eagerly awaiting news about Shrek 5, It seems that we will have to see Po's new adventure first before returning to the Swamp and Far, Far Away.

Via: dreamworks