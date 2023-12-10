This year has been quite complicated for video game studios, given that many of them have laid off many people en masse, we saw that recently with Ubisoft, Bungie, Naughty Dog, Microsoft, Rockstar Games, among others who have let a large part of their people go. And even though we are already in the last month of 2023, it seems that there is another company that wants to follow this unintentional trend.

According to what has been mentioned, Codemasters, who are responsible for releasing F1 racing games annually, have laid off some of the staff, although the exact number of people who will leave the office in the coming months has not been announced. Even the owners of the studio, Electronic Arts, They have given a statement regarding the decision that has been made.

Here what they said:

Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected and inspired. Sometimes this requires the company to make small-scale organizational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities. We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing them with appropriate support throughout this process.

Despite not having the number of people who have left, it is said that a large part of the quality control department suffered from this problem, to which is added that employees from 12 years ago have left the company even though they had already formed a career within it.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: I don’t want to imagine how complicated it is to have to be fired in the middle of Christmas, I hope they have been given severance pay, so that they can at least receive their salary for a couple of months while they get another job, whether inside or outside the food industry. games or the world of racing.