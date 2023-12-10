Atlético de Madrid faces a crucial challenge with its next schedule. With exciting matches against rivals of the caliber of Girona, Lazio and Sevilla, the colchoneros will seek to consolidate their position in La Liga. Each match will be decisive in the fight for the title.
The colchoneros will want revenge after the in-extremis goal of the Romans in the first leg. Atlético are clear favorites to finish first in the group.
Of the big teams in Spain, Atlético de Madrid may have the most complicated schedule of all in this stretch of the season. After hosting Lazio in a match that could be crucial for the colchoneros, they travel to Bilbao to face an Athletic Club that wants to stay at the top of the table.
Atlético de Madrid receives one of the rockiest teams in La Liga. Bordalás' Getafe has proven to be a nightmare for any team, and Simeone's men will need all the strength of the Metropolitano to get the three points at home.
In an exciting showdown scheduled for December 23 at 4:15 p.m., Atlético de Madrid takes on Sevilla. Two titans of La Liga will clash in a crucial duel. Atlético's defensive solidity meets Sevilla's dynamic football, promising an unmissable spectacle. The people of Seville are going through a bad time
In a crucial clash scheduled for January 3 at 9:30 p.m., Atlético de Madrid faces Girona, co-leader of the table. Atlético's fourth place finish adds an element of urgency. Will the colchoneros be able to overcome Girona and climb the standings? An unmissable duel in La Liga.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
lazio
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Athletic Club
|
December 16
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Getafe
|
Decembre 19th
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Seville
|
December 23th
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Girona
|
January 3
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar +
