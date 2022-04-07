These cod and pea pancakes are a very simple way to eat fish and even use leftovers. Of Anglo-Saxon inspiration -in the well-known fish cakes-, we took the good idea of ​​using cooked potato to amalgamate pancakes with shredded fish and assorted vegetables, in addition to seasonings to our liking, composing a dish that we can make as economical or luxurious as we want and is also very suitable for people to whom the fish let’s say it costs them. Oh, and they are perfect for using up leftover fish and vegetables (which is not the thing to throw away food).

The fish we use in this case is desalted cod, although the pancakes are also delicious with chopped smoked cod. If you use smoked cod you can reduce the amount, since its flavor is somewhat more intense. We add a fried onion or spring onion to the pancakes, which gives a sweet touch that contrasts very pleasantly with the salt of the cod. If you want to play even more with the flavors put caramelized onion (here you have the sugar free recipe) instead of sofrita, it gives the pancakes a very tasty sweet-salty contrast and an addictive miaja.

Difficulty

Little, that of seasoning correctly and treating the pancakes with care so that they do not fall apart, as they are delicate.

Ingredients

For about 6-8 pancakes, depending on size

2 medium potatoes

250 g desalted cod or 200 g smoked cod

A bit of milk

150 g fresh peas already shelled (or thawed peas)

150 g onion or spring onion

1 egg

Salt

Pepper

Bread crumbs

olive oil for frying

Preparation

If fresh peas are used, shell and weigh them. Whether used fresh or frozen, cook them for five minutes in boiling salted water. Drain and reserve. Clean and finely chop the onion or spring onion; Cover the bottom of a medium skillet with virgin olive oil and fry the vegetables over low heat until translucent. If desalted cod is used, cook it in a saucepan covered with milk for two minutes and reserve. Peel the potatoes and cook them in salted water or steam until tender. Put the cooked potatoes in a salad bowl and mash them with a fork. Add the sofrito to the potatoes, a little drained of its oil, as well as the drained peas and the cod, also drained of the milk (if you use smoked cod, just add it chopped). Beat the egg and season it thoroughly. Add it to the potato mixture and homogenize. We must obtain a dough that allows us to form fat pancakes and that do not fall apart too easily. If it lacks solidity we can add breadcrumbs, and on the contrary, if the dough is too dry we will add a little milk. In any case, the pancakes are delicate and must be handled with care and with two spatulas when turning them. Roll the pancakes in breadcrumbs and fry in a little oil to brown them on both sides. Serve immediately with a nice salad.

