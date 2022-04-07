“With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing and the changing and complex international situation in continuous evolution, the summit between the leaders of China and the European Union has attracted the spotlight of the whole world. During the meeting with the European leaders, the president Xi Jinping stressed that China and the EU, as great world powers, great markets and great civilizations must strengthen communication and play a constructive role both on Sino-European relations and on major international issues concerning peace and development, in order to provide elements of stability on the turbulent world scenario. Time will witness that the achievement of a common vision, the promotion of cooperation and the resolution of divisions between China and the European Union is the correct strategic choice for the well-being of the two parties and benefits the whole world “. intervention at Adnkronos is the Chinese ambassador to Italy, Li Junhua a few days after the China-EU summit in which Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in a video link.

“China and the European Union – underlines the Chinese Ambassador – they must protect justice and equity at the international level. China and the countries of the European Union have both been reborn from the ashes of war and are deeply aware of the preciousness of peace and serenity. The more the international scenario experiences moments of relentless turbulence, the more China and the European Union must join forces to protect the international order that revolves around the United Nations and international law and to promote the political resolution of the main regional and international issues. I believe that Ukraine must become a communication bridge between East and West and not the front line of a match between great powers. From the beginning China has pursued an objective and impartial vision and has taken action by committing itself to achieving, as soon as possible, a ceasefire and an end to the conflict and to avoid a humanitarian crisis, as well as for the return of peace. and stability “.

The origins of the Ukrainian crisis, he notes, “are rooted in the contradictions about European regional security that have accumulated over time. We fully understand the security concerns of all parties and support a leading role of the EU based on the principle of strategic autonomy. We support the creation of a European security structure that is sustainable, effective and balanced to be achieved through dialogue and negotiation between Europe, Russia and NATO on the basis of the principle of indivisibility of security. The only way, if you want to achieve lasting peace and governability, is that of consider the reasonable safety concerns of all partieskeep calm and rationality, promote negotiation dialogue and reach a diplomatic solution as soon as possible “.

China and the European Union, underlines the Chinese Ambassador to Italy, “dthey need to strengthen the foundations of economic-commercial cooperation. Last year, China-EU import-export recorded an increase of 27.5% compared to the previous year, internally, the trade exchange between China and Italy saw a growth of 34.1%. In the first two months of this year, China-EU bilateral trade exceeded 137.1 billion dollars, with a growth of 14.8%. The China-Europe Railway Express travels with high frequency and the volume of goods it carries sets new records. Last year, the official entry into force of the Agreement on the protection of geographical indications between China and the European Union and the launch of the China-EU high-level dialogue mechanism on climate change and the digital sector represented new drivers for enlargement. of bilateral cooperation “.

China and the European Union, he stresses, “recognize each other as major trading partners, their joint commitment to fostering cooperation and bringing mutual interests closer together will help ensure the stability of world trade and the global supply chain and help promote global economic recovery and sustainable development. I hope that the two sides can increase their efforts to promote the approval and entry into force of the balanced, mutually beneficial and high-level China-EU Investment Agreement that brings as much first benefits to companies and peoples on both sides “.

China and the EU, notes the Chinese Ambassador to Italy, “they must jointly promote a tolerant exchange of views and experiences at the level of civilization. The Chinese and European civilizations are both representatives of exception in the history of mankind. The great and ancient civilizations resemble each other, know each other and have strong ties to each other. China and the EU must continue to develop their respective cultural strengths to the maximum, creating a path of harmonious coexistence between different civilizations and cultures and between different peoples. The two sides can thus overcome cultural estrangement through exchanges, overcome contrasts through learning from each other’s experiences and overcome the idea of ​​cultural supremacy through the coexistence of different civilizations. In this way they can jointly promote the creation of a community with a shared future. Attention should be paid to the fact that the two parties must respect each other’s central intereststo carry forward the principle of non-interference in domestic politics as a basic principle of international relations and must not allow divergences to hinder or hijack the healthy development of Sino-European relations “.

China, he stresses, “will continue to support the integration process of the European Union, to support a prosperous and united EU. At the same time, we hope that the European counterpart will abandon the line of thinking of the ‘triple positioning’ towards China and that it pursues mutual respect, equal treatment and an approach that allows to seek convergence while maintaining diversity, so that together with China it can move towards a path of stability and win-win by promoting a stable and long-term advancement of Sino-European relations ” .

Italy, adds the Ambassador, “is an important member of the European Union. Italy and China have reached broad consensus and have common interests on many aspects, from the fight to the pandemic, to the fight against climate change and to supporting multilateralism. China intends to actively promote the development of the global strategic partnership with Italy, to create more and more opportunities for friendly exchange and cooperation. China also hopes that the Italian counterpart can continue to play an ever greater constructive role in the promotion of Sino-European relations “.