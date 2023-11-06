The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulonimbus clouds, accompanied by rain falling on some coastal, northern and eastern regions, extending to some interior regions. Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong at times, with exciting clouds. For dust, it will be northwesterly – southwesterly / 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/h.

The Center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have moderate to turbulent waves at times with clouds, while the first tide will occur at 10:49 and the second at 19:29, and the first low tide at 13:58 and the second at 03:09, pointing out. The Sea of ​​Oman will have light to moderate waves, while the first tide will occur at 06:27, the second at 00:00, the first low tide at 23:40, and the second at 00:00.