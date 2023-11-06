Pain, family and friends are at the center of a sensitive film that premiered in Colombian and Argentine cinemas: ‘The Other Son’, the debut film by director Juan Sebastián Quebrada. It is a film directly inspired by a personal drama: the death of the Colombian filmmaker’s brother a few years ago. That’s why, he noted, the selection process and on-set direction of those young actors and actresses was so significant.

In an interview with France 24, Juan Sebastián Quebrada told us that he had to “open his heart” to the team of actors to explain how important this project is for him.

In this Culture program, we also talk about the death of the American actor, Matthew Perry, which occurred on October 28. The artist, who played the sarcastic and endearing Chandler Bing in the television series ‘Friends’, died at the age of 54.

The other five members of television’s most famous friend group expressed their deep sadness, and joined in the praise from around the world for Perry. The beloved actor, also of Canadian nationality, had expressed wanting to be remembered above all for his commitment to the fight against addictions. After experiencing addiction to painkillers and alcohol, he wanted to use his experience as an example to help others. Hollywood studios emphasize that Matthew Perry has already managed to bring “a lot of joy to hundreds of millions of people” around the world.

And in our last part, dedicated to music, we discover ‘Now and then’, dubbed the “last song” of the legendary group The Beatles. 53 years after the separation of the British band, this song that John Lennon sang and recorded in the 70s is published.

After his death, his widow, Yoko Ono, gave it to the other members of the group who worked on it and completed it, but at that time it was technically impossible to separate Lennon’s voice from his piano. However, last year, when director Peter Jackson made the documentary ‘Get Back’, he used artificial intelligence and created software to extract John Lennon’s voice. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the last two surviving Beatles, then went into a studio to finish the song.